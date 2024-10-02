Hull FC have added to their backroom team after appointing ex-Great Britain international Jon Clarke as high-performance consultant.

The former hooker will work closely with head coach John Cartwright and head of conditioning Tom Bennett in his new role at the MKM Stadium.

Clarke previously worked in the performance departments at Widnes Vikings, Warrington Wolves and Manly Sea Eagles, while he also spent time on the coaching staff of England and the British and Irish Lions in rugby union.

During his playing career, Clarke represented Wigan Warriors, London Broncos, Warrington and Widnes, and earned three Great Britain caps.

Jon Clarke previously worked in Warrington's performance department. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 45-year-old is reunited with former Warrington team-mate Richie Myler at Hull.

"I'm really pleased to have brought Jon into the club," said director of rugby Myler, who has also added Andy Last to the coaching staff.

"I can't emphasise enough how much of a huge coup I think it is for the club.

"We've worked really hard to try and bring Jon in because we believe he will be able to have a strong impact on the playing group but also help develop our own internal staff.

Richie Myler has been charged with rebuilding Hull. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Having played with Jon during my time at Warrington, I know him personally and am confident that he will be a great addition at the club, working closely with John Cartwright and our performance staff."

Clarke will be tasked with addressing Hull's injury problems after they contributed to a miserable season for the Black and Whites in 2024.

"It's going to be great to be able to work with a club like Hull FC for the next three years,” he said. "I'm really grateful to Richie and Carty for the opportunity.

