The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract from 2025 but will link up with the Black and Whites early.

Chamberlain featured twice for Hull during a brief loan spell earlier in the season.

"The decision to return to Hull FC was a no-brainer for me after how much I enjoyed my previous loan spell at the club earlier in the year," said the Ireland international, who won the Challenge Cup with Leigh last season.

Ed Chamberlain has joined Hull early. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"All of the lads were spot on with me, which helped me settle straight in, and that’s all you want in a new environment.