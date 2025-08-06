Hull FC agree new deals for academy products as part of long-term plans
Laidlaw, who has made 18 appearances for the Black and Whites since 2022, has signed a one-year extension.
Fellow academy products Kirby and Ward have both penned two-year deals after gaining first-team experience this season.
Hull have lost Cobie Wainhouse to Hull KR and Jack Charles appears set to join him at Craven Park – but Gareth Ellis believes the future of the club is in good hands.
"I'm pleased that we've been able to tie down three more of our promising young players into 2026," said director of rugby Ellis, who has also seen Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth and Will Hutchinson commit to the Airlie Birds.
"Matty has performed really solidly when he has been given those first-team opportunities this season and will continue to add some impressive depth to our forward options next season.
"And both Will and Joe have made great strides in 2025 while playing for our reserves and on loan at Hunslet.
"All three players have applied themselves really well both on and off the field. We're really pleased to maintain that strong core of homegrown academy products within our squad as we move forward."
