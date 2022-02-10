Hull FC aim to ‘nurture our own talent’ as NRL fears grow

Although the Australian’s immediate thoughts are on his club’s season opener at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, the fact there is currently such energy around the Betfred Super League is not lost on him.

Channel 4 start their potentially game-changing live coverage of the competition tomorrow with Leeds Rhinos versus Warrington Wolves being the first of 10 games they will show this term. Hodgson, who had a decorated NRL career and featured in State of Origin before winning the Man of Steel and Lance Todd Trophy here, firmly believes that can help the sport reach new heights.

“Yes, absolutely, and I really hope it does,” he said.

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“I want to see the English game continue to grow. It’d be good to see if some external investment comes in to help prop it up a little bit as everyone knows the competition, especially after Covid, is struggling a little bit.

“But, from our point of view (at Hull), we’re doing a lot of work investing in the junior system that allows us to nurture our own talent so we’re sustainable for a long period of time.

“The fact that the (Redcliffe) Dolphins team is coming into the NRL next season, it’ll be harder to recruit players from the NRL.

“They might even try and recruit the top-line Super League players to go over there.

“So we have to keep improving our own systems to make sure we are sustainable.

“But I love it over here. I really hope we continue to grow.”

Hodgson hopes his Hull side grow, too, as they get their new campaign underway.

Losing nine of their last 10 games last term means they are keener than most to get going again. Asked if he could see only one improvement this term, what would it be, Hodgson replied: “I think the obvious one is consistency at the back end of the year.

“And having our (injured) players on the pitch. Those are the two things that hurt us last season. I think we’re a tighter group now. We’re more willing to work harder for each other because we have better relationships off the field.

“I feel our recruitment has been good. We haven’t brought in a lot of players but the ones we have brought in are contributing very well. At this stage, we’re quite confident going into the new season.”

New captain Luke Gale, the England scrum-half who joined from Leeds Rhinos, has certainly helped improve that togetherness and brought a more vocal nature to the role.

Meanwhile, Hull do not name their 21-man squad until later today but Hodgson yesterday did not rule out a surprise return for Jake Connor, the England star who suffered a fracture to his hand in last month’s friendly at Leeds and was expected to miss the opening couple of rounds.