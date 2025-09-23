Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants starlets named on Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist

Hull FC winger Lewis Martin and Huddersfield Giants full-back George Flanagan are in the running for the Super League Young Player of the Year award.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have been nominated alongside Wigan Warriors back-rower Junior Nsemba and St Helens centre Harry Robertson.

Dream Team starlet Martin finished the regular season as Super League's top scorer with 25 tries, while Flanagan crossed 10 times and provided five assists as Huddersfield's shining light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos hooker Ruby Bruce earned a place on the Women's Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist.

The winners will be revealed at the 2025 Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7.

Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year nominees

George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants)

Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Lewis Martin's fine season continues. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Betfred Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year nominees

Ruby Bruce (Leeds Rhinos)

Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)