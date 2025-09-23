Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants starlets named on Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist
The pair have been nominated alongside Wigan Warriors back-rower Junior Nsemba and St Helens centre Harry Robertson.
Dream Team starlet Martin finished the regular season as Super League's top scorer with 25 tries, while Flanagan crossed 10 times and provided five assists as Huddersfield's shining light.
Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos hooker Ruby Bruce earned a place on the Women's Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist.
The winners will be revealed at the 2025 Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7.
Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year nominees
George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants)
Lewis Martin (Hull FC)
Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)
Harry Robertson (St Helens)
Betfred Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year nominees
Ruby Bruce (Leeds Rhinos)
Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)
Izzy Rowe (Wigan Warriors)