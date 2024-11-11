Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos legend Garry Schofield bids farewell to rugby league following brain damage diagnosis

Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos legend Garry Schofield has stepped away from the public eye after revealing he has been diagnosed with a serious brain condition that will ultimately lead to dementia.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 59-year-old, who is a member of the Rugby League Hall of Fame as well as the versions at Hull and Leeds, received the news last March following a long period of "horrendous" symptoms.

Schofield won the Golden Boot and Man of Steel awards during a storied career that took him from Hull to Bramley via Balmain Tigers, Leeds, Western Suburbs, Huddersfield Giants and Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playmaker won 46 caps for Great Britain – a feat matched by only Mick Sullivan – and represented England on three occasions.

Schofield coached Huddersfield and Barrow Raiders following his retirement.

"I was diagnosed with brain damage in March 2023 and have kept it a closely guarded secret until now," he wrote in his final League Express column.

"The symptoms, which I will share with you, are horrendous. I've been told I will end up with dementia, so the time has come for me to walk away from the game and concentrate on my health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

"I can trace my problems back to December 2019 when I had an operation to fix a detached retina in my left eye. But it wasn't successful. Five or six days later, it felt like my head was going to explode. I needed seven more operations and three laser procedures.

"Eye pressure should be between five and 23 mmHg (millimetres of mercury), yet my recordings were 82, 79, 78, 68, 67, 58, 44 and 40 which were quite literally off the chart. The hospital told me I should be on the floor, crying out in pain with those readings."

Such was the extent of the issue, Schofield had to have his left eye removed.

"At times, it felt like my head was going to explode and my eye was going to pop out, so in September 2021 I approached the consultant to ask them to remove the eye because I couldn’t go on living like this," he added. "I'd already had 56 hospital visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The plastic surgeon agreed the eye was knackered – his words! Removal was the only answer to stop the retina continually detaching and to sort out the pressure. Life with only one eye is difficult, but I've adjusted pretty well, I think.

"Subsequent health problems have included headaches, migraines, forgetfulness, anxiety and lack of concentration, all of which led to my brain-damage diagnosis in March ‘23. Those symptoms are now part of my day-to-day life. My partner, Alison, is now my carer.

"I used to think a migraine was just a strong headache. Now I know what they’re really like, and they are horrendous. When one comes on, it’s the end of the day for me. I have to go to bed and be in complete darkness. They are intolerable."

Schofield has been a vocal pundit since hanging up his boots but says "you won’t hear or see me interviewed anymore".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds native aimed one final barb at a sport he feels is unrecognisable from the game he once played.

"This page is the final act of an association with the wonderful sport of rugby league that has dominated my life," said Schofield.

"One reason I'm not too sad to be finishing this column is the sport just doesn’t excite me anymore. The on-field product isn’t anywhere near as entertaining as it should be. And off the field, everything is so sanitised that if you’re not permanently ‘on message’ and 100 per cent ‘positive’ about everything, then there’s no room for you.