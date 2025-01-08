Hull FC appoint new captain for 2025 Super League season as experienced Australian gets nod

Aidan Sezer will lead Hull FC into the 2025 Super League season after replacing Danny Houghton as captain.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos half-back only recently arrived from the NRL but worked under new Hull head coach John Cartwright at Gold Coast Titans and has been given the nod ahead of ex-Leigh Leopards skipper John Asiata, who will act as vice-captain.

Sezer was selected by his team-mates and the coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old Australian, who also represented Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers in the NRL, was named on the Man of Steel shortlist during his time at Huddersfield and reached the 2022 Grand Final with Leeds.

Sezer will be supported by the likes of Asiata, Jordan Rapana and Zak Hardaker in his new role at Hull.

"It's a huge honour to be named as captain of this great club," said Sezer.

"It's a club that has had some great captains before me so this position comes with a big weight of responsibility which I'm really excited for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club has an abundance of leaders this season so it's a privilege to have been chosen.

Aidan Sezer has been given the nod to captain the Black and Whites. (Photo: Hull FC)