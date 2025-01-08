Hull FC appoint new captain for 2025 Super League season as experienced Australian gets nod
The former Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos half-back only recently arrived from the NRL but worked under new Hull head coach John Cartwright at Gold Coast Titans and has been given the nod ahead of ex-Leigh Leopards skipper John Asiata, who will act as vice-captain.
Sezer was selected by his team-mates and the coaching staff.
The 33-year-old Australian, who also represented Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers in the NRL, was named on the Man of Steel shortlist during his time at Huddersfield and reached the 2022 Grand Final with Leeds.
Sezer will be supported by the likes of Asiata, Jordan Rapana and Zak Hardaker in his new role at Hull.
"It's a huge honour to be named as captain of this great club," said Sezer.
"It's a club that has had some great captains before me so this position comes with a big weight of responsibility which I'm really excited for.
"The club has an abundance of leaders this season so it's a privilege to have been chosen.
"I always think a leader needs to lead with their actions so your performance needs to correlate with that responsibility. So bringing my best attributes to training and game day is the most important thing for me. And then if you do that, the words you say hold some substance too."
