Hull FC appoint new head of youth following departure of Pete Riding
Tate has held various roles at the club over the years, most recently serving as player performance manager and scholarship head coach.
The new youth boss, who has also worked at Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos, will be tasked with overseeing the entire junior system in Hull's thriving Centre of Excellence.
Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: "Rich has been one of the most well-respected figures in youth rugby league for some time now and is a particularly highly-respected figure within the club itself.
"He has been around the game a long time but he's still hungry to learn and develop himself as a coach and leader, and I know he will instil that same desire into all of our young players across the club.
"We’re really excited to see him take the next step in his development at the club and are confident that we will continue to see the stars of the future produced from our Centre of Excellence under his leadership."
During his time at the club, Tate has helped to identify and develop the likes of first-team newcomers Lewis Martin, Logan Moy and Jack Charles.
"It's a real honour to be given the opportunity to be the head of youth at a club the size of Hull FC," said Tate.
"My focus and my main goal is to continue helping these young players in the best possible way. That's my passion and I'm really determined to succeed in that."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.