Hull FC bolster pack with Wigan Warriors loan signing
Eseh joined Wigan Warriors from Wakefield at the end of 2023 but has yet to feature for Matt Peet's side, with Hull one of three loan clubs for the youngster last season.
The emerging prop, whose contract at Wigan expires this year, played four games for the Black and Whites after short stints with Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.
"Hull FC are pleased to welcome Sam Eseh back to the club on a season-long loan deal," read a statement.
"The 21-year-old arrives back at the MKM Stadium from Wigan Warriors, adding extra depth to the Black and Whites’ pack. He spent a brief spell with Hull FC last summer, making four appearances.
"A product of Wakefield Trinity’s youth programme, Eseh has now made over 40 senior appearances."
