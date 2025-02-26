Hull FC bolster pack with Wigan Warriors loan signing

By James O'Brien
Published 26th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 18:08 BST
Wakefield Trinity academy product Sam Eseh has rejoined Hull FC on a season-long loan.

Eseh joined Wigan Warriors from Wakefield at the end of 2023 but has yet to feature for Matt Peet's side, with Hull one of three loan clubs for the youngster last season.

The emerging prop, whose contract at Wigan expires this year, played four games for the Black and Whites after short stints with Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Hull FC are pleased to welcome Sam Eseh back to the club on a season-long loan deal," read a statement.

"The 21-year-old arrives back at the MKM Stadium from Wigan Warriors, adding extra depth to the Black and Whites’ pack. He spent a brief spell with Hull FC last summer, making four appearances.

"A product of Wakefield Trinity’s youth programme, Eseh has now made over 40 senior appearances."

Related topics:Hull FCWakefield TrinityWigan WarriorsWakefieldHullWiganCastleford TigersLeeds Rhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice