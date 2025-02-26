Hull FC bolster pack with Wigan Warriors loan signing

Wakefield Trinity academy product Sam Eseh has rejoined Hull FC on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eseh joined Wigan Warriors from Wakefield at the end of 2023 but has yet to feature for Matt Peet's side, with Hull one of three loan clubs for the youngster last season.

The emerging prop, whose contract at Wigan expires this year, played four games for the Black and Whites after short stints with Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hull FC are pleased to welcome Sam Eseh back to the club on a season-long loan deal," read a statement.

"The 21-year-old arrives back at the MKM Stadium from Wigan Warriors, adding extra depth to the Black and Whites’ pack. He spent a brief spell with Hull FC last summer, making four appearances.