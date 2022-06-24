Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson confirms double injury blow as he discusses Jake Connor absence

Winger Swift sustained a suspected broken leg, while Gale - the only senior half-back available to Hodgson - took a nasty blow to the head minutes later.

"Luke is not good and has gone to hospital," said Hodgson. "Hopefully he'll be okay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It looks like Adam might have broken his leg so he's gone to hospital as well."

There is concern over Luke Gale after taking a heavy blow to the head. (Picture: SWPix.com)

In only the second tryless game in Super League history and the first since 2007, Hull lacked any kind of creative threat.

The Black and Whites are suffering in the absence of influential full-back Jake Connor - Super League's assist king - but Hodgson pointed to his other issues in the spine.

"I know that's a question you will pose and there's no doubt he's good for our attacking game," he said.

"But you lose your half-back and have a young half-back (Jacob Hookem) in there pretty much on his second game with Joe Lovodua in the halves as well.

"We did lack attacking threat across the park and Jake would help that - but we don't have Jake so there's no use looking at that.

"We've got to work hard during the week to give ourselves a platform to play off."

It was an instantly forgettable contest between two nervy teams, settled by two Stefan Ratchford penalties.

Hodgson was left encouraged by Hull's commitment in adversity.

"It's probably not the best spectacle of rugby league I've ever seen," he said.

"It's hard to be disappointed when the effort was what it was, especially after losing a couple of key players.

"Losing Luke Gale with a concussion at that time hurt the way we wanted to play. You could see we were very disjointed.