Balmforth was drafted into the 17 by Hodgson and wasted no time in introducing himself to the Hull faithful, scoring two minutes after coming off the bench.

The 18-year-old continued to impress as the Black and Whites completed a 48-12 rout of Toulouse Olympique.

"He was good offensively," said Hodgson.

Denive Balmforth enjoyed a debut to remember. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He had some good quality out of dummy-half and was rewarded with a try which is always pleasing on your debut.

"He's a good kid and we think he's got a pretty big future."

A third victory in a row on home soil took Hull into the top four heading into the latest Challenge Cup break.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, Hodgson admitted his side struggled for motivation at the end of a gruelling period.

Connor Wynne celebrates the win with Hull FC fans. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I'm very pleased," said Hodgson. "It was a very professional performance.

"Today was just about doing enough to get the win. It's the last game of the Easter period and it was difficult to get up for this one.

"Over that period we set our targets and wanted to do everything to make sure we performed well at home over those three games.

"The way we've responded to the Hull KR defeat has been really pleasing.

Carlos Tuimavave gets away a classy offload to give Darnell McIntosh his third try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The boys are bouncing in there and deservedly so. They've worked hard to get the results."

The Black and Whites have the chance to take breath after four games in little over two weeks.

Hodgson appreciates there are tougher challenges to come, starting with a trip to defending champions St Helens on May 13.

"I believe we're heading in the right direction," he said.