Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson wipes slate clean ahead of Castleford Tigers clash

The Black and Whites are sixth in Super League heading into tonight’s home clash with Castleford Tigers, who are one place and two points better off.

After seeing his depleted side win only one of their last six games, Hodgson has wiped the slate clean heading into the business end of the season.

“It’s all in our hands at the moment,” said Hodgson. “There are eight games to go and 16 points to play for.

Brett Hodgson's side are aiming to keep hold of their play-off spot. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’re aware of where we’re sitting at the moment and that we’re still quite decimated by injuries – we’ve still got nine top-line players out. Hopefully they’ll come back into contention sooner rather than later.

“We’re still sitting sixth and should we get a performance this week, we could even go a little bit better. With eight long weeks to go, it’s effectively a new season within a season. That starts this weekend.”

Hull were brought back down to earth at Wigan Warriors last time out after ending their losing run with a dramatic Magic Weekend win over Hull KR the previous week.

Bevan French scored seven tries to break the Super League record as Wigan ran riot in a 60-0 rout.

Hull FC were hammered by Wigan Warriors last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hodgson’s men are desperate to right the wrongs of that humiliation when Lee Radford’s Castleford visit the MKM Stadium tonight.

“Obviously we were hurting from last weekend,” said Hodgson. “But after reviewing the game, we’ve set a big focus on making sure we’re back to our best this weekend.

“We have to be. Cas are playing pretty well at the minute. They’ve got some ex-Hull FC players and with Radders being the coach, they’ll want to come here and do a job on us.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re at our best. That’s been our challenge and focus this week.”

Chris Satae and Josh Griffin drop out of the team beaten by Wigan but Hull welcome back several players including influential full-back Jake Connor.

“Jake is a big part of our team,” said Hodgson. “He’s vocal and a big presence.