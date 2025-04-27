Hull FC boss John Cartwright admits honeymoon is over but home form not a concern
The Black and Whites have yet to break their duck at the MKM Stadium in 2025, in stark contrast to their perfect away form.
Wigan Warriors claimed a second win of the year in west Hull on Sunday afternoon after back-to-back victories for Hull KR at the venue.
Hull drew with Leigh Leopards in their only other fixture on home soil.
"I'm not worried about where the game is," said Cartwright, whose team do not play again at home until mid-June due to an upgrade of the MKM Stadium surface.
"Losing is a concern and how you play. It's probably not losing so much but how you play.
"If you give that (the home form) air, you start thinking about it. It's a great stadium to play at and we've just got to find our groove.
"We've played Wigan twice here and KR twice here. That's not to say we don't go out there and intend to win those games – we certainly do – but they're the two standouts in the competition. It's just unfortunate we've had them so early in the season.
"I do see brighter times. The honeymoon is probably over but on the back of last year we've had a pretty good start. You find out what you're about in this middle nine to 10 weeks."
Cartwright's team were in the contest at 12-12 with half-time approaching.
However, three tries either side of the interval set Wigan on their way to a resounding 36-12 victory.
"It was really disappointing," added Cartwright.
"There were patches in the game where we were pretty good but we just made fundamental errors. You may get thrown over the sideline once but it ended up happening to us four times. That's just unacceptable.
"Those things are in our hands. I'm really disappointed with the result and some of the things that happened on the back of our fundamental errors."
