Hull FC boss John Cartwright admits honeymoon is over but home form not a concern

John Cartwright admits his honeymoon period as Hull FC head coach is over but there are no concerns about his side's losing home record.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites have yet to break their duck at the MKM Stadium in 2025, in stark contrast to their perfect away form.

Wigan Warriors claimed a second win of the year in west Hull on Sunday afternoon after back-to-back victories for Hull KR at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull drew with Leigh Leopards in their only other fixture on home soil.

"I'm not worried about where the game is," said Cartwright, whose team do not play again at home until mid-June due to an upgrade of the MKM Stadium surface.

"Losing is a concern and how you play. It's probably not losing so much but how you play.

"If you give that (the home form) air, you start thinking about it. It's a great stadium to play at and we've just got to find our groove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've played Wigan twice here and KR twice here. That's not to say we don't go out there and intend to win those games – we certainly do – but they're the two standouts in the competition. It's just unfortunate we've had them so early in the season.

John Cartwright has addressed his team's home form. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I do see brighter times. The honeymoon is probably over but on the back of last year we've had a pretty good start. You find out what you're about in this middle nine to 10 weeks."

Cartwright's team were in the contest at 12-12 with half-time approaching.

However, three tries either side of the interval set Wigan on their way to a resounding 36-12 victory.

"It was really disappointing," added Cartwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were too strong for their hosts on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There were patches in the game where we were pretty good but we just made fundamental errors. You may get thrown over the sideline once but it ended up happening to us four times. That's just unacceptable.