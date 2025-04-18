Hull FC boss John Cartwright cuts frustrated figure as he rues impact of Cade Cust red card

John Cartwright could not hide his frustration after Cade Cust's early red card wrecked Hull FC's chances of leapfrogging Hull KR at the top of Super League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins were leading 4-0 when Cust was given his marching orders in the 16th minute for a shoulder to the head of Arthur Mourgue.

Willie Peters' side duly went on to win a fiery Good Friday clash, their sixth in a row at the home of their bitter rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartwright felt Cust was a victim of circumstance in the defining incident of the derby.

"I didn't have a good view of it so I don't really want to comment other than to say there was nothing deliberate," said Cartwright after the 28-14 defeat.

"There was no swinging arm. There was no knee, no elbow. There was no malicious intent. He chased the kick very hard, got close and there was a big collision.

"The rules are different these days – if you touch the head, mitigating circumstances don't seem to matter that much. It was a bloke chasing a kick very hard and he couldn't pull out of the collision, which happens in our game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull fought bravely and reduced the deficit to 16-14 midway through the second period after Tom Briscoe and Jordan Rapana added to Jack Ashworth's first-half effort.

Cade Cust trudges off following his red card. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, the extra man told in the final quarter, with tries from James Batchelor and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves securing the competition points for Rovers.

"In general, it's nearly impossible to win with 12 men on 13," added Cartwright, whose side lost their five-match unbeaten streak.

"You could feel the air come out of the stadium when it happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our boys did what they've been doing all year. Just because we had 12 men doesn't mean that you're not going to try and fight. They did that.

Hull produced a brave effort in defeat. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"To get back within a try with not all that long to go, it was one of the better performances I've seen from any side I've been involved with."

Rovers were in full control at half-time thanks to tries from Oliver Gildart, Peta Hiku and Mourgue before losing their way in the early stages of the second period.

Peters took the positives from a hard-fought victory after watching his team wrestle back the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They pushed us right to the end," said the KR head coach. "That could have gone either way.

Peta Hiku celebrates his first-half try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I was happy with the last 20 minutes. We found something when we needed to. They came back, they had all the momentum then we found something at the back end.

"It was about lifting our intensity levels because we dropped them at stages and didn't handle 12 men as we should as we've practised those scenarios.

"People say you get learnings when you lose but I think that's a game we can get learnings from – and we got the two points."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second victory at the MKM Stadium in the space of a fortnight was the perfect response to KR's first defeat of the year against Wigan Warriors.

While he accepts that his team need to improve, Peters does not view the sending-off as the deciding factor.

"FC played well in that game," said the Australian, whose side defeated their rivals in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup at the start of the month.

"People will say they had 12 but it doesn't matter. Any derby game, regardless, is going to be tough and physical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn't matter where teams are on the ladder. That was shown last year when the scorelines might not have indicated it but they had a young team and came back a little bit.

"The difference is now they've got a tough team and a very good team. I know Carty – he's a very good coach and you can see the work he's doing with them.

"We came here two weeks ago when it was sudden death and got through that. We did it again and got the two points we came for. That's pleasing.