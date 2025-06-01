HOT STUFF: Hull FC's Aidan Sezer kicks a conversion in the 34-0 win at Catalans Dragons Picture by Rémi Vignaud/SWpix.com

HULL FC coach John Cartwright praised the way his players coped with the heat in south of France after their 34-0 Super League win over Catalans Dragons.

Will Pryce went over for a pair of tries for the Airlie Birds with Herman Ese’ese, Lewis Martin, Davy Litten and Tom Briscoe also breaching the Dragons’ defence.

Cartwright said: “It was pretty tough conditions, with extreme heat but I thought the boys coped with it really well and keeping a clean sheet was the most pleasing aspect.

“We ground our way, we’ve got some strike and speed but generally on those hot conditions sides can open up in oppressive heat but we handled it really well.”

ON THE UP: Hull FC's Davy Litten celebrates his try in the 34-0 rout of hosts Catalans Dragons Picture by Rémi Vignaud/SWpix.com

Cartwright praised the 1,500 Hull supporters celebrating at Stade Gilbert Brutus, adding: “The fans make a lot of noise and you can see how the players go to them after the game how much they appreciate it.

“We’ve won seven away games and most of those fans have been to them all, they are our 14th player, we were defending our try line for long periods right in front of us and it inspires us.

“I’m looking forward to going out and celebrating with them tonight.”

Cartwright has struggled to get a regular starting line-up this season with a string of injuries and he added: “I really fancy ourselves when we get our full team together.

“Amir Bourouh has got a blow to the cheekbone so he’ll get some x-rays tonight.

“John Asiati is a grade-three injury which could be eight to ten weeks which is a blow because we really missed him today.

“He’s the link between the forwards and the backs and he will be a big loss.

“At some stage we might get a whole team together, Jed Cartwright didn’t travel, we’ll check him from week to week, Jordan Lane is getting closer and Liam Watts is not far away.

“I thought discipline-wise we’ve been consistent, the way we treat the referee when things go against them is impressive.

“Catalans fought really hard in the first half but Will Pryce’s individual try probably took the wind out of them.