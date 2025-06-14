Hull FC boss John Cartwright insists 'there's no such thing as a curse' after latest home defeat to Castleford Tigers

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tries from Innes and Louis Senior, Daejarn Asi and Tom Amone, plus three successful conversions from ex-Hull KR halfback Rowan Milnes extended the Black and Whites’ winless sequence at the MKM Stadium.

It is now 10 losses and one draw in all competitions since they last won on their own patch against Wigan Warriors 11 months ago, despite Lewis Martin’s two late tries setting up a grandstand finale.

Cartwright is still awaiting his first home win as coach – he has seven on the road this year – but insisted the issue is not weighing anyone down, instead highlighting a sloppy display for this setback.

“As soon as you give it air, it just makes people think about it,” he said. “It’s really frustrating but I know there’s no such thing as a curse. We’ve just got to come here and play well to win.”

Harvey Barron’s converted first-half score was all Hull had to show for their efforts until the last five minutes but while Martin scurried over twice, Aidan Sezer could not add the extras to either.

“It’s a positive we don’t ever give up,” Cartwright said. “If we could have slotted one of those goals, we still had a bit of time and a lot of momentum to pull us out the fire but it just wasn’t our night.

“We didn’t deserve to win, it would have been a miracle if we had have. There were just too many errors that I have never seen from us. It was a big opportunity and we just weren’t anywhere near our best.”

Daejarn Asi touches down for the Tigers. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

While Hull missed the chance to move up to fourth in the Betfred Super League table, Castleford celebrated just their fourth win in 14 outings this season.

“I’m really, really pleased,” Castleford head coach Danny McGuire said. “I thought it was a really spirited performance. I thought we did everything right.

“It’s been building – I was confident we were going to play well and the players did all their talking on the field.