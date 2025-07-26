Hull FC boss John Cartwright keeps faith ahead of 'brutal seven weeks of footy'

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites were fresh from beating Wigan Warriors for the second time in 2025 but fell flat in another home disappointment.

Having beaten Wakefield Trinity a fortnight ago to end a year-long wait for a win at the MKM Stadium and seize the initiative in the top-six race, Hull now trail Daryl Powell’s side by a point with seven rounds remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he still had full faith in his team to stay the course, Cartwright replied: "One hundred per cent I do.

"We've battled away the last eight weeks winning a couple and losing a couple.

"The week off has come at a really good time. Take the Wigan game out and we've struggled to score points. With John Asiata and Will Pryce not far away, I think we can threaten the opposition a lot more.

"It's like a new competition for us now. There are 14 points up for grabs and a lot of sides are playing each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The (top) six isn't set. There are going to be a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the year.

Hull lost despite a hat-trick from Lewis Martin, second right. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's going to be a brutal seven weeks of footy because everyone is playing each other and we're all fighting for spots. The fans are going to love it."

Hull have now lost to Huddersfield twice this season and also slipped up against struggling Castleford Tigers last month.

However, Cartwright refused to dwell on his side's record as favourites.

"You can't give it air," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull were frustrated by their fired-up visitors. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've just got to get our preparation right no matter who we play against. I was happy with that this week.

"We had a good seven-day turnaround so we've got no excuses. It was disappointing."

Lewis Martin scored a hat-trick on Saturday to take his try tally to 23 but Hull were otherwise outplayed by the fired-up visitors.

Cartwright felt the Airlie Birds were their own worst enemies to continue a recurring theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a pretty easy one to sum up," he added. "It was back to the bad old ways of too many errors.

"It hasn't been a problem all year but we conceded soft tries on our tryline. They ventured up there a couple of times and scored some reasonably soft tries.