Hull FC boss John Cartwright makes Sam Eseh admission as Denive Balmforth heads out on loan
The young prop is enjoying a successful second loan spell at the MKM Stadium, catching the eye with a third try of the season in last week's win at Salford Red Devils.
Hull have made no secret of their desire to keep Eseh and are even willing to pay a transfer fee to buy him out of his contract at Wigan.
However, the Warriors appear reluctant to let the 22-year-old go, leaving the clubs at an impasse.
Asked if there was an update at Wednesday’s press conference, Cartwright replied: "No. Let's just enjoy each week as it comes.
"He's loving his time here. You can see it in the way that he plays. The fans love him and the coaches and fans really enjoy him being here.
"He's comfortable in his environment, he has the confidence of his coaches and his players, and it's coming out in him.
"That's sort of an ongoing thing at the moment. We've stated that we'd love to keep him here – but it's probably out of our hands."
Meanwhile, Hull hooker Denive Balmforth has joined struggling Catalans Dragons on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old, whose minutes at the MKM Stadium have been limited by Amir Bourouh's form, is set to make his Catalans debut against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.