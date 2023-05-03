Hull FC boss Tony Smith responds to Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Owen Trout and Chris Satae talk

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has ruled out making a play for Shaun Kenny-Dowall – but hinted that he would be open to a reunion with the Hull KR captain if the player himself instigated the move.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Robins from Newcastle Knights in late 2019, has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move across the river as he approaches the end of his contract.

Smith took Kenny-Dowall to Craven Park during his time in charge of Rovers before appointing the former New Zealand international as captain in 2021.

"That would not be something I would consider unless he desired that to happen," said Smith.

"I would not pursue that unless he pursued that."

Asked whether that was because of Kenny-Dowall's position at Hull KR and the respect he has for the club, Smith replied: "Absolutely. I'm not going to try poach any of those players – and never will.

"If they're off contract, on the market and would like to come and play for me, I would welcome any conversation. That goes for each and every club.

"Certainly I've been very, very respectful of that since I left there, both in terms of their players and staff. I just would not do that – it's not how I operate. Anybody who knows me knows that.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been at Hull KR since 2020. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's nothing in that from my end of things."

Hull have also been credited with an interest in off-contract Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout.

According to Hull Live, the Black and Whites are in a battle with Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils for Trout's signature after he turned down Huddersfield's offer of a new deal.

"He's definitely a player I like," said Smith.

Owen Trout scores a try against Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I think he's a terrific young player. Would I have him here? Absolutely. There are a lot of players I would love to come play here for us.

"Are we on a (Trout's) list? Probably. Are we interested? If he wants to come here and play for us."

All off-contract players are free to speak to other clubs from May 1, a list that includes Hull powerhouse Chris Satae.

The 30-year-old, who has made almost 80 appearances since joining the club towards the end of the 2019 season, is considering his options as he enters the final few months of the deal he signed in 2021.

Chris Satae is out of contract at the end of the year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Smith is hopeful Satae will sign the contract offered by Hull and extend his stay at the MKM Stadium.

"We're in the market for Chris – absolutely," said the former England boss.

"He's well aware of that and it's all upfront. Hopefully he decides that we're the right place for him.

"I know that Chris will be honest about his performances for the rest of this year. Hopefully it's with an extension soon but if not, he's fully committed to us.

"I would love for Chris to be here. Hopefully he will come up with that decision but it's each individual player's right to look around, assess things and make the right call."

Smith also dropped a strong hint that prop Kane Evans is poised to leave the club with immediate effect, as per recent reports.

"There will be announcements at the appropriate times," added Smith.

"There's a possibility of that and I'm not going to shy away from that. I've got some tough calls to make. They're my decisions.