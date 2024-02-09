Hull FC boss Tony Smith using home humiliations as fuel ahead of derby opener against Hull KR

The Black and Whites were hammered 36-4 by a 16-man Rovers outfit in the final game of 2022 and suffered the ignominy of a 40-0 rout on home soil on Good Friday last year.

Hull set the record straight at Craven Park later in the season but Smith has not forgotten about the way his team were dismantled in his first derby in charge on the west side of the city.

Asked whether the Easter hammering would act as fuel on Thursday, the former KR boss replied: "For those who were at the club, I would hope so.

"Those who have been here for a while have had a couple of bad experiences in the last couple of years and know the consequences and heartache that causes themselves and their supporters.

"The new boys haven't experienced that and we don't want them to. It's not an experience I'd recommend.

"I think it's important for everyone that was involved to use those experiences as motivation because it's a great deterrent from it happening again.

"It's unpleasant, particularly when you live in the city and get reminded about it. Our supporters get reminded about it as well from opposition supporters.

Tony Smith is fuelled by the pain of last year's home derby defeat. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We understand our responsibility there. Hopefully we can turn that tide."

Hull have not finished above their fierce rivals in Super League since 2020, during which time the Robins have emerged as serious contenders for silverware.

Smith is viewing the season opener at the MKM Stadium as a chance to show that the Black and Whites have turned a corner after giving their squad a fresh look.

"I can't think of a better game to start the season, both for the sport and the city," said Smith, who will give Brad Fash and Cameron Scott every chance to prove their fitness after picking up knocks in the final friendly against Wigan Warriors.

Hull FC leave the field after warm-ups against Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's important for us to go out there and give our supporters some of what they desire, which is success. We need to understand that and deliver some of that over the next couple of years.