Hull FC boss Tony Smith willing to accept disciplinary pain amid crackdown but left dumbfounded by Liam Sutcliffe ban

The centre will sit out Hull's next two games after his appeal against a grade D charge of 'deliberate or reckless physical contact with a match official' in last week's loss to Warrington Wolves was rejected at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night.

Sutcliffe made accidental contact with referee Marcus Griffiths and has every reason to feel hard done by, according to Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If there's contact with the referee, accidental or not, they're going to hit you with a ban,” said Smith.

"That's the message. Accidents aren't acceptable for mere mortals, I think. It was an accident that cost us two weeks.

"If you watch Liam, he bumps into him and realises the ref is going down so he grabs hold of his jersey and tries to hold him up. That's not someone who is trying to do anything sinister.

"That's worth the same as somebody who's maybe hitting someone around the head. It is what it is and we've got to add it to the list."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black and Whites have been the hardest-hit club after receiving four cards and eight charges in the opening two rounds.

Tony Smith has had his say on the disciplinary situation in Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Smith’s men had two players sent off in the round one derby against Hull KR and lost Nu Brown to a costly red card at Warrington, which has since been acknowledged as an error by the Rugby Football League.

Smith is philosophical about the overall situation as the game ramps up the efforts to reduce head contact.

"We all knew we were going to get some of this right and some of this wrong," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the things that have happened to us we brought on ourselves and some of it we haven't.

Liam Sutcliffe will sit out Hull's next two games. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When you make changes to laws, some interpretations are going to be wrong sometimes or not as accurate as what we want them to get to.

"Unfortunately, it causes a bit of pain along the way. We've copped a bit of pain but we're willing to accept some of that as long as we get to the right answers. Hopefully we'll get to that.