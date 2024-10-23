Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson makes admission and calls for changes after Grade A blow

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson has conceded that the club's on-field performances have not been good enough following the loss of their Grade A status.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites will remain in Super League next season but their place is no longer secure after dropping to 10th place in the rankings.

Under a system rubber-stamped by a large majority of clubs last April, automatic promotion and relegation was scrapped in favour of standings determined by scores across five pillars – fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on those scores, clubs have been allotted A, B or C grades, with those in the top tier guaranteed a place in Super League and the remaining spots in the 12-team structure filled by the highest-scoring Grade B sides.

Hull sit top of that category with work to do to regain their Grade A status after slipping from 15.05 points to 14.51.

As well as consecutive finishes of ninth, 10th and 11th, Hull saw reductions in their three-year average TV viewership and stadium utilisation figures.

Meanwhile, the MKM Stadium's two UEFA technical specification standard LED big screens do not meet IMG's grading criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we are naturally disappointed not to achieve Grade A status for 2025, we are clear that our poor performances on the field over recent seasons is the main contributing factor to this and have clearly identified this as our key focus area for the next grading period," said Pearson.

Adam Pearson has reacted to Hull's grading drop. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"A natural consequence of our on-field performances is the slight decrease in our stadium utilisation score; meanwhile, the decrease in our TV viewership figure due to the change of the broadcasting landscape in 2024 is a factor beyond the control of the club.

"We have also expressed our frustration in relation to not achieving the relevant points for our stadium big screens, being marked against unrealistic and unachievable criteria, despite having two of the sport’s best big screens and being the only club to have two screens, rather than one.

"As has been evident by the plethora of changes to our playing squad and performance department over recent months, work is already well under way to rectify our performances in 2025 in terms of on and off-field personnel, facilities, and player welfare and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the appointment of new head coach John Cartwright, as well as several new members of performance staff, and a host of experienced signings to support and develop our young squad, all led by our new director of rugby in Richie Myler, we are confident the changes made will see an uplift in our fortunes in 2025."

The Black and Whites endured a dismal season on the field. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The expectation is that the criteria will be altered to resolve early concerns now the grading system is live.

Pearson has called for amendments to the utilisation and catchment categories.