Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson on taking St Helens' lead and green shoots of progress

Saints - the most successful club of the summer era - remain the benchmark in Super League as they chase a fourth straight title.

Kristian Woolf's side are on course to top the table for the 10th time, while they have virtually guaranteed a home semi-final for a place in a 14th Grand Final.

St Helens have a winning DNA that allows them to stay at the top of the tree, according to Hodgson.

Brett Hodgson's side take on St Helens on Sunday. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"You've got guys continuing to filter through the system that learn off the best players," he said.

"For example, you look at James Roby who learned off Keiron Cunningham. They've always got the younger kids learning off the best. Now they've got (Joey) Lussick learning off Roby and (Lewis) Dodd learning off (Jonny) Lomax, and (Jack) Welsby who learned off Lachlan Coote.

"That's part of what we're trying to do now with the plan we've got in place. We want our young boys to train with the first team to see how Manu Ma'u prepares for the game, and then that becomes their preparation blueprint.

"That's what happens when you've got a good system. Obviously they've got some coaches that have got some quality about them as well.

St Helens celebrate their three-peat. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Winning allows teams to develop quicker and better. It's become part of Saints' DNA."

Hodgson has tried to build from the ground up since taking the reins at Hull at the end of 2020 and although it has been slow progress, the club are starting to see green shoots.

Michael Shenton's academy side have won nine of their 11 games this year to sit joint top alongside Saints, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos, while Hodgson has blooded several youngsters at first-team level.

Although the Black and Whites are doing it tough again this year, Hodgson believes they will reap the benefits down the line.

Denive Balmforth scored a try on debut against Toulouse Olympique. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've got our own plan," said the former Wests Tigers assistant coach.

"I know what works. I've seen systems in the NRL in particular where the youth development creates the opportunity for those boys to progress into the first team, so you don't have to spend big money on overseas players.

"We want to put our money into a Charlie Severs, a Matty Laidlaw, a Denive Balmforth, a Jack Brown, a Brad Fash, a Jordan Lane, and then only have to look for some elite talent to make us go to the next level.

"It takes a lot of time. I understand there's some frustration with results but we'll still have nine of our best 17, or thereabouts, on the sideline this week.

Liam Sutcliffe touches down against Hull FC last month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We need to rely on the kids coming through and that's the path that we're all happy that we're taking."

Hull are in the process of reshaping their squad for the 2023 campaign, making Leeds utility back Liam Sutcliffe their third signing earlier this week following the captures of Jake Trueman and Tex Hoy.

Hodgson believes the club are getting a player at the peak of his powers.

"I like players that can beat someone and create opportunities," he said.

"What we're trying to build is a club that is balanced. We lose a little bit of experience over the off-season and have done at the back end of this year with Jamie Shaul and Josh Bowden leaving the club.

"To bring someone in who has played in Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals is important because you understand what it takes to win those games.

"We're hopeful he will bring those experiences to us and still contribute to the standard he is at the moment. It's an exciting signing for us."

While Hodgson is committed to nurturing homegrown talent, he is likely to make use of the final overseas quota spot available to him.

But he has ruled out an imminent signing with Hull happy to play the waiting game.

"We're going to sit tight on that one," said Hodgson.

"We're looking at different options. What we don't want to do is just jump at that opportunity right now because it's there.

"There's a World Cup coming up and someone might jump out of that, or someone that gets moved on in the NRL late on.

"We're still looking for the right type of player and not necessarily one who's at the latter end of their career.