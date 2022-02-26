Hull FC coach hails Jake Connor's display in thumping win over Salford Red Devils

STAR MAN: Jake Connor. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

Connor scored one of Hull’s nine tries and assisted in six others and Hodgson hailed him as the heart of an impressive team performance.

”He was undefendable - exceptional,” said Hodgson, who revealed Connor was rested as a precaution late on after suffering a stiff neck.

Hull rebounded strongly from the loss to St Helens seven days earlier and Hodgson added:

“I’m pleased with the performance.

“I was pleased a number of players stood up and our response to last week’s defeat was better than the way we responded last year.

“You want to put on scorelines, but we got the balance right - we worked hard and we were good defensively.

“I am really pleased we got the result.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley admitted it was a “really poor” day for his side.

He said: “We were way off, I don’t think we lacked effort or desire, but it is really disappointing because we came here with massive belief.

“They were highly-motivated and aggressive and we went into our shell somewhat.

“We were nowhere near resilient enough.”