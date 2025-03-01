Hull FC coach John Cartwright confirms new signing after 'pleasing' win at Huddersfield Giants
The former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs forward has been drafted in by the Black and Whites following the loss of Ligi Sao to a season-ending knee injury.
Cartwright, who worked with Knight at Manly Sea Eagles, confirmed the signing after watching his side stage a late fightback to edge Huddersfield Giants 11-10 on Friday night.
"He's in and training," said the Hull head coach, whose side have won two of their first three games.
"He hasn't done a pre-season but he's been training on his own. I know Liam and he's a very fit lad anyway.
"I know he'll be keen to play but we've just got to monitor how much he's done, especially contact-wise, going into a big game (against Leigh) next week.
"He'll bring experience. He's a very big, fit, strong man and plays big minutes in the middle of the field. We need some size and we need some punch and some grunt in the middle of the field."
Knight will slot into a side that is showing positive signs in the early stages of Cartwright's reign.
Hull were second best at the John Smith's Stadium but stayed in the fight and benefited from a brain fade by Tui Lolohea to win the game late on.
Harvey Barron scored a length-of-the-field try to level the scores and set the stage for Aidan Sezer to kick the winning drop goal against his old club.
"To come from behind was pleasing," said Cartwright.
"Harvey came up with some individual brilliance and then Aidan iced the game.
"I thought they were probably the better side for the whole game but it is a skill when you’re winning those games when you're behind on momentum."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.