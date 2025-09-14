JOHN CARTWRIGHT praised Hull FC’s most complete home performance of the season after they thrashed Warrington 34-2 at the MKM Stadium.

The Australian knew his side needed a win to keep their Betfred Super League play-off hopes alive even if leaders Hull KR’s defeat at Wakefield left Trinity in the final spot in sixth.

Cartwright said: “It was a performance we’ve been trying to put on at home for a while.

“We defended our lines strong and the enthusiasm of youth it’s hard to put a figure on it. I think we had 11 local boys in the 17.

IN THE MIX: Hull FC's Zak Hardaker celebrates his try against Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“The pleasing thing was we held tight on our try line throughout the 80 minutes. It was probably our most complete home performance this year.”

Cartwright praised twins Callum and Lloyd Kemp, with the former starting the game at stand-off while Lloyd was named 18th man after playing at full-back in last weekend’s derby defeat at Hull KR.

Speaking about Callum Kemp, Cartwright said: “He’s hasn’t missed a training session all season. He’s a sponge, he’s a student of the game. I thought he acquitted himself really well.”

The Black and Whites head coach added: “KR were never going to do us any favours. I haven’t focused on that or spoken about that this week.”

Hull, who face Catalans at home on Thursday while Wakefield visit Salford 24 hours later, saw tries by Lewis Martin, Denive Balmforth, Aidan Sezer and Harvey Barron put them well in control at half-time.

The first three of those scores came with Warrington’s Lachlan Fitzgibbon in the sin-bin.

Zak Hardaker converted the first three tries against a Wire outfit who had taken the lead courtesy of Hull old boy Marc Sneyd’s early penalty.

Jordan Lane scored try number five and then Hardaker also crossed as the home side dominated their lacklustre opponents.

Sam Burgess denied his players had given up during what was one of their heaviest defeats of the season.

He said: “If they gave up it could have been 60. Our effort in a lot of areas, is it top-quality effort for this standard? Certainly not.

“The bottom line is the team are a bit flat at the moment.

“We were trying hard, and the yellow card hurt us and the 18 points during that period were tough. We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“I truly believe good things will come from this period. The players are all learning things about themselves and about each other. Just hold on because good things will come, I know that.”

Burgess revealed Matt Dufty had not figured as he wanted to give young full-back Cai Taylor-Wray a chance following time on the sidelines through injury.

“I just wanted to see Cai play in the first team. He (Dufty) has been ill, so he didn’t travel. I struggled to put 18 players out there today.

“They looked a bit flat, a bit defeated. I wanted them to know (at half-time) I cared about them. They scrambled and they did work hard for each other.”

