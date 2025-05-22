Hull FC coach John Cartwright provides injury latest following costly win at Leigh Leopards

John Cartwright is fearing the worst but hoping for the best after John Asiata suffered a hamstring injury in Hull FC's 26-12 win over Leigh Leopards.

The influential loose forward limped off in the early stages of the second half and will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage.

Cade Cust was also forced off at Leigh Sports Village but Asiata's issue is causing Hull the most concern.

"Players that have been around a while like Johnny tend to know when something like that goes," said head coach Cartwright.

"He definitely felt a tweak. We've just got our fingers crossed that it's not too bad.

"Cade copped a heavy knock on his hip. It was seizing up but it's hopefully just a bruise.

"It's a pretty tender area but you can play with them, as painful as it is. We've got a nice, long turnaround into the Catalans game so fingers crossed."

Cartwright's side had the win in the bag by half-time after scoring 26 points without reply in the opening 40 minutes.

Cade Cust shows his delight after opening the scoring - but he was soon left nursing an injury. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hull lost their way in attack following the reshuffle but the damage had already been done.

"We set it up in the first half," said Cartwright.

"They probably had the better of the arm wrestle in the first 15 minutes but we didn't panic, stuck at it and got a bit of decent ball.

"(Aidan) Sezer was at his very best on his 250th appearance and Will Pryce had one of his best games for the club. Cade did a great job while he was out there and Amir (Bourouh) set it off from dummy-half.