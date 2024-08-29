Hull FC coach Simon Grix relaxed about Jake Trueman exit as club target replacement

Interim Hull FC head coach Simon Grix insists he is comfortable with the decision to allow star half-back Jake Trueman to join Wakefield Trinity.

The former Castleford Tigers playmaker will be reunited with Daryl Powell at Wakefield after signing a deal until the end of 2027, with the 25-year-old available for the Championship play-offs once he completes his commitments with the Black and Whites.

Trueman must first prove his fitness as he works his way back from a calf injury to continue the theme of his time at Hull.

"It's one of them," said Grix, who remains without Trueman for Saturday's visit of Castleford. "Maybe the club is ready for a change and maybe Truey is ready for a change.

"The conversation has been had between Rich (Myler, director of rugby) and Truey, Truey has had an opportunity to sign a longer contract elsewhere and we move on.

"We've been getting used to change, haven't we, and we'll just carry on with the day to day and leave the responsibility with Richie around replacing him.

"That's his job. We'll get on with our end and that's trying to get the best performance we can."

Salford Red Devils playmaker Cade Cust is on his way to the MKM Stadium but Hull remain on the lookout for a frontline half-back to partner the returning Jordan Abdull next season.

The Black and Whites have been heavily linked with Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos old boy Aidan Sezer.

"Obviously we'll need to bring someone in," added Grix, who will return to his role as assistant when John Cartwright takes over.

"We'll have that chat as a group of staff and Richie will keep us in the loop with what happens.

"Richie has made the decision that he feels is best for the club and Truey what he feels is best for him.