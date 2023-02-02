Hull FC coach Tony Smith has say on disciplinary changes as he questions emphasis on fines

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has questioned the wisdom in hitting players in the pocket after being charged with on-field misconduct.

Clubs across Super League were beset by disciplinary issues in 2022 following a crackdown on foul play.

The sharp increase in suspensions has prompted a change to sentencing guidelines.

There is now a greater emphasis on fines rather than suspensions for lower grade offences as a way of "increasing the accountability of players for their on-field actions”.

Smith is not convinced by the move, which he fears could have a detrimental effect on younger players.

"It depends how it's banded," said the former Great Britain and England boss.

"If they're fining a rookie kid the same amount as a professional who is on £100,000 plus, I don't think it's fair.

"I'm not sure money is a great deterrent but players think they might let their team down if they get suspended. That's why I'm not sure about it.

Tony Smith is hoping for less controversy in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They've decided to go that way as a solution for having a whole load of injuries and also people missing through suspension.

"I'm not sure that's the best way to change behaviour."

The 2022 campaign was dominated by disciplinary matters from start to finish.

Smith is hoping to avoid weekly conversations on the subject this year.

Some players struggled with the clampdown last year. (Photo: Matt West/SWpix.com)

"It would be great," he said.

"It would be nice if it's all decided before we start. As a sport, we had to make some decisions on the run last year."

Another alteration will see the green card used more frequently this season.

The card was introduced last year in an attempt to combat playacting but sightings were few and far between.

Whereas previously the card would only be issued if a member of a team's medical staff requested for the game to be paused, now the ruling has been simplified.

If a match in 2023 is paused for medical attention, the player will have to leave the field for two minutes.

"I'm a big fan of the green card," said Smith, who takes his Hull team to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday for their second and final pre-season friendly.

"It just takes all the angst out of it. If somebody is injured, they need to be assessed.

"The green card gives them two minutes to be genuinely assessed and us coaches can decide to put a replacement on straight away.

"People will stay down when they're injured – the genuine ones – and referees will only stop the game when it's important.

"That's how it used to be. We didn't stop for a broken fingernail or toenail; we assessed that it was nothing to do with the head and played on.