Hull FC coach Tony Smith left to count cost of damaging derby defeat to Hull KR
Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao were sent off on a nightmare opening night for Smith's side, while Herman Ese'ese saw yellow for a high tackle.
Liam Sutcliffe was a late withdrawal due to illness and Joe Cator, Danny Houghton and Jack Walker were all forced off during the game.
Already without several players, Smith is facing selection issues ahead of next Friday's trip to Warrington Wolves.
"Joe has done his hamstring," he said.
"I'm not sure how bad. I haven't got the full physio report yet.
"I followed him up the tunnel and it's quite significant, I would suggest. He's got a bad gait at the moment.
"We'll see what the doctor says and we'll get him scanned and get a grading on it. I can't see him running out next week.
"We've got a HIA on Danny. That's his second one so he'll miss the next two games.
"The good news was Jack Walker passed his HIA and he'll be available for the next game so there's a little ray of sunshine there."
It was an inauspicious start for a club that finished third bottom last season.
Smith says Hull must quickly learn from a chastening round one experience.
"Our opponents were too good for us and deserved it," he added.
"They did enough. I don't think they were spectacular but nobody is going to be at this time of the year.
"Some of it was self-inflicted – the send-offs and sin bins don't help. We'll take some good and bad from that game.
"We've got plenty of improving to do and some smarts to get on top of it."
