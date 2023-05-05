Hull FC coach Tony Smith talks Jake Clifford form and building resilience in wake of Wigan Warriors win

Tony Smith is hoping Jake Clifford and the rest of his Hull FC team continue to grow in stature after downing Super League leaders Wigan Warriors.

Belief was in short supply for the Black and Whites during a seven-match losing run that left Smith's men looking over their shoulder at basement side Wakefield Trinity.

After getting back to winning ways against Huddersfield Giants in late April, Hull produced a repeat of that gritty and spirited performance to see off Wigan led by man of the match Clifford, an off-season arrival from Newcastle Knights.

"He's still finding his feet," said Smith. "It takes overseas players a while. It's a different style, different weather, different conditions, different-sized in-goals.

"He's coming to terms with it all and understanding his own players and opposition. It takes time.

"He's an exciting player. He's played okay right from the start and is improving each game.

"We've got a lot of players on the improve. We had a few players that were down on confidence for a while. I'm really pleased that they get a bit of a shot in the arm."

The 14-10 victory over the Warriors owed to a resolute defensive display in testing conditions on a wet night at the MKM Stadium.

Jake Clifford impressed in the win over Wigan Warriors. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Smith feels the Black and Whites are getting their reward for remaining united throughout their tough spell.

"Do you pull together stronger during a run of seven defeats? You hope so," he said.

"That's how you build resilience and your inner toughness. When you work through some hard spots and come through the other side you know you can do it and start to believe you can do it.

"Sometimes it does pull you together rather than separating you and blowing you apart at some other places.

Hull players celebrate Thursday's win. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)