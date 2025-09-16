Hull FC complete double St Helens raid with James Bell signing

Hull FC have completed a double raid on St Helens with the signing of James Bell on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old joins James Batchelor in moving from Saints to Hull ahead of the 2026 Super League season.

Bell has scored nine tries in 81 games for St Helens, helping the Red V secure the title in his debut campaign in 2022 before featuring in the World Club Challenge success against Penrith Panthers.

As well as Batchelor, Bell will line up alongside fellow fresh faces Sam Lisone, Jake Arthur and Connor Bailey at the MKM Stadium next year.

James Bell, pictured, will join Saints team-mate Joe Batchelor at Hull next year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hull director of rugby Gareth Ellis said: "James is a fantastic addition for us and is somebody who I believe will serve our club with great distinction.

"His ball-playing capabilities give us another option in the loose forward ranks and his versatility will allow him to support others in the pack."

Bell is ready to prove himself all over again after switching Super League clubs.