Hull FC confirm Carlos Tuimavave exit to end links to Challenge Cup heroes

Carlos Tuimavave will leave Hull FC at the end of the year as part of an overhaul of the Super League strugglers.

The centre is one of Hull's longest-serving players having made almost 200 appearances since joining from Newcastle Knights in 2016.

Tuimavave was a key figure in the club's back-to-back Challenge Cup triumphs and remained a consistent performer until his recent injury troubles, with the former Samoa international restricted to 40 games in the last three seasons.

Ambitious rugby union club Doncaster Knights have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old.

"It's been a difficult decision for me to make," said Tuimavave, who is Hull's fourth-highest overseas appearance-maker of all time.

"I've been here for nine years – I didn't think I'd be here that long. I originally signed a three-year contract at the age of 23 but things work out differently to what you plan and I have no regrets.

"It's mixed emotions for me at the moment but it's the right time to move on.

"I'm very proud of what I've achieved. My family love Hull FC as much as I do. My kids know no different – they love this club.

Carlos Tuimavave is preparing to bid farewell to Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"To spend nine years at one club is a special achievement. The club will always hold a special place in my heart and I've got memories here that will last me a lifetime."

Tuimavave will follow Danny Houghton out of the MKM Stadium to end the links to the Challenge Cup wins in the present Hull team.

Hull are poised to announce the signing of Canberra Raiders back Jordan Rapana, with the former New Zealand international set to join the likes of John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Jordan Abdull in a new-look side under incoming head coach John Cartwright.

On Tuimavave, chairman Adam Pearson said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to have Carlos within our ranks for the best part of a decade, and to have seen him develop from a young man into a true leader and one of the finest overseas Super League centres of the modern era.

Carlos Tuimavave in action during the 2016 Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

"He has without doubt become one of the greatest NRL signings this club has ever made. He has conducted himself with the utmost professionalism both on and off the field and will leave a lasting legacy on the club."

Hull’s final game of the season against Catalans Dragons has been moved to Saturday, September 21 at the request of Sky Sports.