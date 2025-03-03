Hull FC confirm double signing to continue early-season recruitment

Liam Watts has secured a return to Hull FC following his departure from Castleford Tigers.

The 34-year-old was part of a double signing for the Black and Whites on Monday after the club officially confirmed the addition of Liam Knight.

Watts, who helped Hull to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins in his first spell, has joined on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

The prop made 152 appearances for the Airlie Birds between 2012 and 2018. He was a free agent after leaving Castleford by mutual consent last week.

"I'm incredibly excited to be back at Hull FC for the rest of the season, a club I hold close to my heart," said Watts.

"I cannot wait to pull on the black and white jersey once again and run out in front of the Faithful.

"It's clear to see that the club is at the start of an exciting new project and I'm looking forward to playing a role in that over the coming months."

Knight will also spend the rest of the season at the MKM Stadium after arriving last week.

Liam Watts has made a swift return to Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The 30-year-old, who played under Hull boss John Cartwright at Manly Sea Eagles before representing Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL, has started training with his new team-mates but will not be available for Thursday's home clash with Leigh Leopards.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to come and represent such a great club like Hull FC," said Knight.

"Having previously worked with John Cartwright at another club, I have a great deal of respect for him.

"I'm looking forward to playing under him. It's a big opportunity for me and I'll be doing my best to contribute for the whole team so that we can have the most successful year possible."

Liam Watts celebrates Hull's Challenge Cup success in 2017. (Photo: Charles Forgham-Bailey/SWpix.com)

Hull have made a positive start to the season, claiming wins over Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants either side of a defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Chief executive Richie Myler has been quick to strengthen Cartwright's squad in the early weeks of the campaign, adding Watts and Knight to the season-long loan signing of Sam Eseh.

"Liam (Watts) will bring us depth, experience and, most importantly, passion for our badge and our club," said Myler.

“Having been here for a significant period of time previously, he knows what it means to represent this club and also what it takes to wear the black and white jersey with pride, an important attribute which we know he will pass on to our up-and-coming young stars.

Liam Knight has linked up with Hull. (Photo: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

"While Liam is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, there is no doubt that his experience and enthusiasm is a great asset for us to pick up, especially at this stage of the year when adding depth to your squad is incredibly difficult."

On Knight, Myler added: "We're all looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in our pack.

"We identified Liam as a player who could join us and do a good job in the middle of the field. And John Cartwright knows him well having worked together previously at Manly, so that is an added bonus.