Hull FC continue Leigh Leopards raid with double signing from Super League rivals

Experienced back-rower Holmes has signed a two-year deal, while centre Chamberlain – a loanee at the MKM Stadium earlier this season – is contracted to the Black and Whites until the end of 2027.

The pair will be joined in west Hull next season by current Leigh team-mates John Asiata and Zak Hardaker, whose signing was announced on Monday.

Hull have also signed Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull and Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh for the 2024 campaign.

Oliver Holmes celebrates Leigh's Wembley win in 2023. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

Holmes will link up with the Black and Whites after completing his second season at Leigh.

The 31-year-old made 228 appearances in a 12-season spell at Castleford Tigers and briefly represented Warrington Wolves before moving to Leigh Sports Village.

Holmes, who earned an England cap in 2018, won the Challenge Cup with the Leopards last season.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: "Oliver brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our back-row options in 2025.

Ed Chamberlain will move to Hull permanently at the end of the year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"He's been one of the most consistent performers in his position over the last decade and we're pleased to add him to our ranks.

"Similarly with the signing of Zak, we’re hoping that he can play a key role in using that experience to help develop some of the young talented forwards we have at our disposal next season."

Chamberlain, meanwhile, played two games for Hull in the first half of this year.

The 28-year-old, who counts Widnes Vikings and Salford among his former clubs, has scored 21 tries in 58 games for Leigh since his arrival ahead of the 2022 season.

Chamberlain has appeared in two World Cups for Ireland, lining up alongside Myler in the last tournament two years ago.

"Having been with us briefly earlier this season, we were really impressed with Ed's attitude and application," said Myler.

"Even though he was only with us for two games, he slotted in well and has been someone we were keen to bring in on a permanent basis ever since.

"Centre is a position we're keen to strengthen and add some further depth to in 2025 and he does that for us. He also brings some important versatility, which is always an added bonus in the modern game.