Hull FC continue to play Adam Swift waiting game as Brett Hodgson reveals fresh injury blow

Swift hobbled off in the first half of last week's defeat at Warrington Wolves and is still being assessed.

The winger will sit out Saturday's home clash with Leeds Rhinos and is likely to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, while back-rower Ma'u will miss the next few games with a hamstring issue.

"He's not great at the moment," said Hodgson on Swift.

Luke Gale takes the ball in at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He had an X-ray but it didn't show anything definitive so he's having an MRI tomorrow. On the weekend we should have more definitive proof of what's going on.

"He's in a bit of pain at the moment. He had a plate inserted in that same leg many years ago so we thought there might have been an irritation with that.

"The X-ray didn't show anything other than that. Hopefully that's all it is but the fact he's still in substantial pain probably indicates there is a fracture in there that's been missed."

Luke Gale was also forced off against Warrington and subsequently failed a head test.

Adam Swift suffered a serious leg injury against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The experienced half-back will miss out on a reunion with former club Leeds but he has been cleared of serious damage.

"He's just got to go through the concussion protocol," said Hodgson.

"He's fine. There are no issues around him but he won't be available this week."

Ma'u played the full 80 minutes at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but he has picked up an injury that is likely to rule him out of the Magic Weekend derby with Hull KR as well as the next game against Leeds.

Manu Ma'u in action against Catalans Dragons. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The loss of Ma'u, Swift and Gale is offset by the return of Josh Griffin, Cam Scott and Jordan Johnstone.

"Manu has unfortunately strained his hamstring earlier in the week after the game," said Hodgson.