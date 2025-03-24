Hull FC continue to sweat on Jed Cartwright fitness as Challenge Cup derby comes into view

Hull FC back-rower Jed Cartwright is a major doubt for next week's blockbuster Challenge Cup derby after sustaining a hamstring tear in the win over Wakefield Trinity.

The Black and Whites are still waiting to discover the extent of the issue but it is another early setback for the Australian at the start of 2025.

Cartwright, who is the son of head coach John, missed two matches after suffering a similar injury in round one.

The loss of the 28-year-old for an extended period would be a blow for the resurgent Airlie Birds.

"He has a hamstring tear," said John Cartwright, whose side host Hull KR in the quarter-finals of the cup on April 5.

"We'll know a little bit more when we get the results back. I couldn't tell you (the prognosis and time out). Sometimes they are worse than you think and sometimes they are better than what you think.

"We'll have to get the scan results and go from there."

Cade Cust also limped out of a bruising contest at Belle Vue but he will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Thursday's trip to Castleford Tigers.

Jed Cartwright sustained an injury at Wakefield last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The half-back's hip problem could leave Cartwright with another potential headache at a time when he is already without several first-team players.

"We won't know until the day before the game," said the Hull boss, who does not have a natural replacement for Cust in the continued absence of rookie playmakers Jack Charles and Callum Kemp.

"We'll give him until then. We'll assess before training and make a call.

"It's hard to know (whether he'll play). It's very painful. I don't think there's any chance of any more damage and it's a lot better today (Monday) than it was yesterday.

Cade Cust is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll monitor the rate of improvement on Wednesday and go from there."

Harvey Barron, Yusuf Aydin and Denive Balmforth are among the other players on Hull's lengthy casualty list.

Young winger Barron, who is nursing a hamstring injury, could miss both derby meetings with Hull KR in April.

"Harvey is in rehab," said Cartwright. "They diagnosed a four-to-six-week injury and he's only a week into that.

"Yusuf also won't be right and Denive is still out as well. Elsewhere, there are a couple of bumps and bruises.