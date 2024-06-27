Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth has been rewarded for his recent form with a one-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old has scored tries in his last two outings against Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves to convince Hull that he is worthy of a new deal.

As well as eight appearances for the Black and Whites, Balmforth has gained experience in the lower leagues with Newcastle Thunder and Swinton Lions.

The Leeds native will vie with the incoming Amir Bourouh for the number nine shirt next year should Danny Houghton retire as expected.

"It's a really exciting time to be involved with the club, with plenty of new faces coming in and some really exciting young players committing their future here, so when contract talks started, it was a no-brainer for me to sign," said Balmforth.

"I know there's still plenty of hard work ahead for me but I'm excited for the journey and can't wait to make some special memories with this great club."

Balmforth joins the likes of Jack Charles, Davy Litten and Logan Moy in extending his stay at the MKM Stadium.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler believes Balmforth has shown his commitment to the club by accepting a shorter deal.

"Denive has earned this contract through his own hard work and determination on the training pitch and when he's gotten his playing opportunities with the first team this season," said Myler.

"As has been clear to see, he has taken his opportunities with both hands and we're delighted to keep him within our camp next season and as he continues to develop as an exciting young hooker.