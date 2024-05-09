Hull FC cross divide to sign Ben Reynolds as Hull KR secure Castleford Tigers half-back Danny Richardson as replacement
Reynolds links up with the Black and Whites on loan until the end of the season, joining former Rovers team-mate Yusuf Aydin at the MKM Stadium.
Aydin made his two-week loan permanent earlier this week in a deal that took Hull prop Jack Brown to Craven Park.
The Black and Whites have also signed Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan on a short-term loan ahead of Sunday's trip to London Broncos, while Tom Briscoe recently returned in a busy period for the club.
Director of rugby Richie Myler said: "We're pleased to add someone of Ben's quality and experience of the game to our ranks for the remainder of the season.
"Half-back is a position we've been keen to add some depth to in recent weeks and Ben's attributes, with his kicking game in particular, will complement those of Jake (Trueman), Morgan (Smith) and Jack (Charles) over the coming months.
"I'm excited to see what he can add to our group, starting this weekend against London."
Hull are Reynolds' fourth club in the space of six months in a remarkable series of events.
The 30-year-old swapped Leigh Leopards for Featherstone Rovers at the end of last year before being awarded the captaincy for 2024.
However, Reynolds left Post Office Road without playing a Championship game after Hull KR paid a transfer fee to sign the half-back as a replacement for Jordan Abdull.
Reynolds departs having played just twice for Willie Peters' side.
His role as an understudy to KR's first-choice half-backs Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May will be taken by Richardson, who joins fellow new recruits Brown and Jack Broadbent at Craven Park.
The former St Helens half-back made his long-awaited return from injury in February but has played just four times since, with Jacob Miller and Rowan Milnes preferred in recent weeks.
Richardson, who is in the final year of his contract, has joined the Robins on a season-long loan to bring an end to his time at Wheldon Road.
Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "Obviously, the rise of Rowan Milnes and how he’s been playing has kept Danny out the squad.
"Danny came in and asked if he could be released so he could go and play. He’s a good kid. We’ve an option in his contract that we won’t be taking next year anyway so it’s only right we look to move quickly to allow him to get an opportunity. One came up with Hull KR so it’s only right that he explores that.
"We’re really confident in Rowan and we’ve got two brilliant halves in the academy so if they need to be called upon, we’d be happy to do that. Danny leaving frees up some budget too as we’ve made clear we’re always looking to strengthen the squad so that’s something we are still looking to explore."
