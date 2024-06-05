Hull FC cross divide to sign Jordan Abdull as half-back's career comes full circle

Jordan Abdull will cross the divide again at the end of the season when he rejoins Hull FC from Hull KR.

The one-cap England half-back has signed a three-year deal with Hull after being granted a release from his contract at Craven Park.

Abdull is currently on loan at Catalans Dragons but was contracted to the Robins until the end of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old's career comes full circle after making his Super League debut for the Black and Whites in 2014 as an academy graduate.

"As soon as the opportunity to join Hull FC came about, I saw it as a chance to potentially bring the curtain down on my career at the club where my professional rugby league journey started," said Abdull.

"The club are recruiting the right sort of players, the right sort of off-field staff, the right sort of coaches. That screams out to me that there is an ambition to get back into a strong position and I have a huge determination to be a part of that process.

"It's going to be nice to be back in Hull and I'm looking forward to being closer to my family again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdull made 54 appearances for the Airlie Birds either side of a loan spell at KR before enjoying a stellar season with London Broncos in 2019.

Jordan Abdull is set to cross the great divide in Hull again. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

The playmaker joined the Robins on a permanent basis the following year and became a key player at Craven Park.

However, Abdull struggled with injuries throughout his stay and linked up with Catalans on a season-long loan at the start of this year.

The Hull native has been a regular for the Dragons but will return to his hometown following the conclusion of his deal in Perpignan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdull becomes Hull's second signing for 2025 after the capture of John Asiata from Leigh Leopards.

Jordan Abdull began his career at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: "We're delighted to bring Jordan back to West Hull in 2025.

"Securing one of the competition's most exciting and dangerous English playmakers is significant for us as a club.

"Since our first conversation regarding the move, Jordan's desire to return to the MKM Stadium has been clear to see. He has unfinished business here and we believe the pairing of himself and Jake Trueman next season is something our supporters can really get excited about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad