Hull FC dealt fresh blow as Joe Bullock heads back to Warrington Wolves in U-turn

The prop joined the Black and Whites on an initial two-week deal in late February and came off the bench for Tony Smith's side in the games against London Broncos and Catalans Dragons.

Bullock appeared set to remain with Hull on a week-to-week basis but the situation changed at Warrington following Gil Dudson's move to Salford Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Russell, who joined at the same time as Bullock, may have played his last game for the Airlie Birds after suffering an injury in the defeat to Catalans.

"Hull FC can confirm that loanee Joe Bullock has been recalled by parent club @WarringtonRLFC," read a social media post.

"The club would like to thank Joe for his efforts over the past two weeks and wish him the best of luck for the rest of the season.

"Fellow loanee Matty Russell will have his pectoral injury assessed by both clubs in the coming days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith had been expecting to have Bullock available for Saturday's home game against Leigh Leopards.

Joe Bullock played his last game for Hull against Catalans. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

Speaking during his press conference on Tuesday, Smith said: "We've still got Joe Bullock with us and we're grateful for that.

"He's doing a good job for us. The loan is on a week-to-week basis now.

"The following week we're playing in the cup so we won't be playing Joe but if he's still available to us after the Challenge Cup, we'll assess that and work out if he continues with us or whether Warrington need him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a good pro and has played tough. He's a no-nonsense player. He gets out there and does his job.

Jack Walker is facing at least four weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's been doing it well. He's added some size and impact for us off the bench. He's been good."

Smith has had to contend with an early-season selection crisis and could be without a dozen players for the visit of Leigh.

As well as Bullock and Russell, Smith has lost Jack Walker and Jack Ashworth from the team that played in Perpignan, while Liam Tindall, Cam Scott, Franklin Pele and Danny Houghton must prove their fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith declared himself content with his squad for this week prior to Bullock's departure.

"We've gone into the loan market and are very grateful to Warrington for loaning us two players at a time when we desperately needed them," said Smith, who has Liam Sutcliffe and Jack Brown back from bans.