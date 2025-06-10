Hull FC dealt major blow as John Cartwright confirms Will Pryce injury

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The playmaker has been an ever-present since his arrival from Newcastle Knights in April but his early progress has been checked by a hamstring injury sustained in the recent win over Catalans Dragons.

Pryce, who scored two tries in that 34-0 rout, is set to be out for at least two months.

"Unfortunately in the very last play of the game, he twinged a hamstring," said Cartwright. "It's not good and won't be short-term.

"We're looking at eight to 10 weeks. We'll scan him again after six.

"He's doing everything he possibly can to get himself right. He's a real pro and will be back on the shorter side."

Hull remain without John Asiata, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane and Liam Watts for Friday's home clash with Castleford Tigers.

Cartwright is resigned to being without influential loose forward Asiata until the latter stages of the regular season.

Will Pryce has suffered an injury blow. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's a long-term injury," said the Hull boss, who welcomes back Cade Cust this week.

"It's difficult to put a timeframe on it when they're long-term but their initial prognosis is 10 weeks.

"John is a very positive man and is working very hard. We will retest him around the six or seven-week mark and that will give us a much clearer indication of where he's at.