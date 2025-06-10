Hull FC dealt major blow as John Cartwright confirms Will Pryce injury
The playmaker has been an ever-present since his arrival from Newcastle Knights in April but his early progress has been checked by a hamstring injury sustained in the recent win over Catalans Dragons.
Pryce, who scored two tries in that 34-0 rout, is set to be out for at least two months.
"Unfortunately in the very last play of the game, he twinged a hamstring," said Cartwright. "It's not good and won't be short-term.
"We're looking at eight to 10 weeks. We'll scan him again after six.
"He's doing everything he possibly can to get himself right. He's a real pro and will be back on the shorter side."
Hull remain without John Asiata, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane and Liam Watts for Friday's home clash with Castleford Tigers.
Cartwright is resigned to being without influential loose forward Asiata until the latter stages of the regular season.
"It's a long-term injury," said the Hull boss, who welcomes back Cade Cust this week.
"It's difficult to put a timeframe on it when they're long-term but their initial prognosis is 10 weeks.
"John is a very positive man and is working very hard. We will retest him around the six or seven-week mark and that will give us a much clearer indication of where he's at.
"It is what it is. It's not perfect but all they can do now is work hard and get back as quickly as they can and hopefully in time for a run to the finals."
