Hull FC dip back into loan market to sign Leeds Rhinos forward Leon Ruan
Hull FC have dipped back into the loan market to sign Leeds Rhinos forward Leon Ruan ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.
The former Doncaster youngster is in contention to make his debut for the Black and Whites when St Helens visit the MKM Stadium on Saturday.
Ruan has featured 11 times for the Rhinos in Super League while gaining further experience with Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers.
Hull moved to sign Ruan for the rest of the season after King Vuniyayawa's loan spell was cut short by injury.
Ruan will become the 41st player to feature for the Airlie Birds in 2024 should he make his debut this weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.