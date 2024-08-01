Hull FC dip back into loan market to sign Leeds Rhinos forward Leon Ruan

The former Doncaster youngster is in contention to make his debut for the Black and Whites when St Helens visit the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Ruan has featured 11 times for the Rhinos in Super League while gaining further experience with Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull moved to sign Ruan for the rest of the season after King Vuniyayawa's loan spell was cut short by injury.