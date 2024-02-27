Hull FC dip into loan market to sign Warrington Wolves pair amid selection crisis

Russell and Bullock will link up with Tony Smith's heavily depleted squad ahead of Sunday's home clash with London Broncos after signing initial two-week deals.

Already without 14 players for last week's defeat at Warrington, Smith has seen Liam Sutcliffe and Harvey Barron join the long list of absentees due to suspension and injury respectively.

Ligi Sao and Danny Houghton are poised to return this week in a boost for Hull and Smith can also call upon Russell and Bullock.

Matty Russell, pictured, will be reunited with Tony Smith during his second loan spell at Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Russell played under Smith in his first spell at Warrington and enjoyed a loan stint with Hull in 2012.

The winger, 30, made 14 appearances for the Wolves last season but has yet to feature under Sam Burgess this year.

Bullock beefs up Hull's pack at a time when Smith is without Herman Ese'ese and Franklin Pele.

The 31-year-old played 41 games in his first two seasons at Warrington but, like Russell, has been given the green light to move to the MKM Stadium on a short-term deal to get his campaign up and running.