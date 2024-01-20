Hull FC forward Herman Ese'ese inspired by uncle Ali Lauitiiti as he begins own Super League journey

Twenty years ago, Tony Smith hit the jackpot when he fought off strong competition to sign New Zealand Test back-rower Ali Lauitiiti.

Dubbed the Michael Jordan of rugby league for his flamboyant ball-handling skills, Lauitiiti arrived at Leeds Rhinos partway through the 2004 season and ended that year with a Grand Final winner’s ring after being named in the Dream Team, the first of back-to-back appearances.

Lauitiiti enjoyed a hugely successful career in Super League, winning five titles during his eight years with the Rhinos before spending four seasons at Wakefield Trinity.

The skilful forward was an inspiration to young players everywhere, including Herman Ese'ese who followed his uncle's progress from afar.

Ese'ese finds himself where Lauitiiti was at the start of his own journey in Super League after answering a call from Smith – and he has the 44-year-old to thank.

The challenge now is to show he was another inspired piece of business by Smith.

"Ali is the reason I started playing league," the Hull FC new boy told The Yorkshire Post.

"We'd have sleepovers at my nana's house as cousins and wake up early to watch Ali's games. I was 10 or 11 years old.

Herman Ese'ese is ready to take Super League by storm like his uncle. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Right then and there, I fell in love with rugby league. At the time, I was playing union but wanted to make the switch after watching Ali.

"Before I signed with Hull, I called Ali and asked him about Tony. It was nothing but high praise. He said he was one of the best coaches he had.

"I saw the impact he had in Super League with Leeds and Wakefield. I'm trying to follow in his footsteps and stamp my own mark here."

Ese'ese, who counts Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights among his former clubs, plays in the middle as a prop.

Ali Lauitiiti is regarded as one of Super League's greatest overseas players. (Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM)

The 29-year-old is better known for his powerful running style and hard-hitting defence but he carries some of the Lauitiiti flair.

"I've got an offload in my game as well so I think it runs in the family," added Ese'ese.

"He came here when he was 24 years old. He was already being called the Michael Jordan of the game in the NRL.

"To have someone like that in your family to look up to and follow, it's inspirational. He's been really supportive throughout my career."

Tony Smith is in his second season as Hull FC head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ese'ese started out at Canterbury Bulldogs and had stops at Brisbane, Newcastle and Gold Coast Titans before signing up for the Dolphins' inaugural season.

The move meant a reunion with his former Brisbane coach, the enigmatic Wayne Bennett.

"It was crazy to become a foundation player in the club's first year," said Ese'ese.

"It was such a great season last year. Everyone was writing us off saying we'd get the wooden spoon but we started so well and won four in a row. It was one of the best experiences of my career.

"Wayne has been a mentor to me and helped me a lot. Behind closed doors, he's the opposite to how he appears in the media. He will do anything for his players."

Ese'ese has swapped the most experienced coach in the NRL for Bennett's counterpart in Super League.

Herman Ese'ese joined Hull from the Dolphins. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"He's like Tony Smith in how he worries about the off-field stuff as well," added Ese'ese.

"He asks how your family is going and if you have any back-up plans for after footy.

"There are similarities there. They have their own different approaches to how they coach but they're both very caring coaches. That's the one thing I've noticed about Wayne and Tony.

"It's really heartwarming to see and that's what makes a great coach."

Whereas his uncle was the final piece of the jigsaw in Leeds’ quest for silverware, Ese'ese has joined a club that have lost their way in recent years.

Smith's side finished 10th last year, statistically their worst campaign since 2008.

Hull have a fresh look for this season after basing their recruitment on size, energy and enthusiasm.

One of four overseas recruits, Ese'ese expects to spend his best years at Hull with the ultimate goal of emulating Lauitiiti.

"I started watching Super League before I started watching NRL," said Ese'ese, who is poised to make his non-competitive debut against Doncaster on Sunday.

"I didn't want to come here at the back end of my career like some other boys; I've still got my best footy ahead of me.

"A lot of people have been saying that Super League will suit my style, even Wayne Bennett and Kristian Woolf.

"There's a lot of talent in this team and young talent coming through. I'm really confident that we can find some success in the coming seasons."