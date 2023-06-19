Hull FC forward Josh Griffin set for huge ban after 'questioning integrity of match official'

Hull FC second-rower Josh Griffin is facing a long ban after being referred to a tribunal on a grade F charge following his red card for dissent against St Helens.

Griffin, who scored Hull's opening try in the 32-18 Challenge Cup defeat, was sent off in bizarre circumstances at half-time after confronting referee Chris Kendall over the way the game was being officiated.

The 33-year-old was initially shown a yellow card which became red as he continued to remonstrate with Kendall.

Griffin has been charged with grade F ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’ by the match review panel.

If found guilty, Griffin would sit out at least six matches under the normal suspension range. His case will be heard on Tuesday evening.

Leigh Leopards back-rower Kai O'Donnell will also face the tribunal on a grade F charge after he was sent off in the early stages of the quarter-final against York Knights for a spear tackle on Josh Daley.

Wakefield Trinity forward Hugo Salabio was banned for seven games last week for a similar offence.

Wigan Warriors prop Kaide Ellis has received a three-match suspension and a £250 fine for his early red card in the cup clash with Warrington Wolves.

Referee Chris Kendall sends off Hull FC’s Josh Griffin. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Australian has been charged with a grade D headbutt that caused damage to the nose of Warrington centre Stefan Ratchford.

A total of 11 players were charged by the match review panel in the wake of the quarter-finals.

Elliot Minchella was sin-binned in Hull KR's victory over Salford Red Devils but has escaped punishment for a grade A high tackle.

Hull forward Joe Cator received a £250 fine for grade B other contrary behaviour.

Josh Daley is spear tackled by Kai O'Donnell. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As well as O’Donnell, Leigh have lost Zak Hardaker, Ava Seumanufagai and Tom Nisbet following incidents in the win at York.

Nisbet will sit out two games including next week's home date with Hull KR, while Hardaker and Seumanufagai have been ruled out of this week's trip to Catalans Dragons.

York prop Jack Teanby has been given a one-match ban for a grade C dangerous throw that earned him a yellow card in the closing stages of Sunday's game.

