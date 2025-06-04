Hull FC forward Oliver Holmes retires after accepting defeat in injury battle

Former Castleford Tigers stalwart Oliver Holmes has retired without playing a Super League game for Hull FC.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old joined the Black and Whites at the end of last year but a knee injury restricted him to just one appearance in the Challenge Cup season opener against York Acorn.

Despite undergoing surgery and a course of injections, Holmes has been forced to accept defeat in his battle to play on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Calling it a day has been one of the hardest decisions I've made throughout my career," he said.

Oliver Holmes did not get the chance to represent Hull in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The head still wanted to go but unfortunately the body was saying no. I gave myself every chance to get back playing again but unfortunately that just didn't happen and that's the way it is in sport sometimes.

"The hardest part of it was telling all of the lads last week. I told them all how gutted I was that I wouldn't be able to take to the field with them and represent this club. That was really emotional being stood up there in front of them all delivering that news."

Holmes spent over a decade with hometown club Castleford, during which time he appeared in both major finals and won the League Leaders' Shield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back-rower tasted Wembley glory at the third attempt with Leigh Leopards after a brief spell at Warrington Wolves.

Oliver Holmes, centre, was an important member of Castleford's pack under Daryl Powell. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've not really had too much time to reflect on my career yet but a lot of the lads told me I should be proud of what I've achieved in the game," added Holmes, who earned one England cap in 2018.

"What gets me emotional is knowing that those good times are gone and I won't be able to experience those moments as a player anymore.

"Looking back now, winning the League Leaders' Shield in 2017 with Cas and winning the Challenge Cup with Leigh in 2023 are the standouts in my career. Representing England was also a really big moment for me and my family.