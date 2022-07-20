Hull FC full-back Jake Connor set for shock comeback against Castleford Tigers

Jake Connor has been in fine form this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The influential full-back has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury at Wakefield Trinity on June 5.

Connor was originally ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks but he is set for a shock return when Lee Radford's Castleford visit the MKM Stadium.

It is a timely boost for a Hull side that have lost four of the five games Connor has missed.

The points have also dried up for the Black and Whites in the absence of Connor, the competition leader for assists before his injury.

Brett Hodgson's team have been nilled twice in recent weeks, including the 60-0 drubbing at Wigan Warriors last time out.

Connor's return leaves Hodgson with a decision to make, with Leeds Rhinos loanee Jack Walker in position at full-back.

The Hull boss is short of options in the halves with Ben McNamara still nursing a back injury and new signing Will Smith not yet in the country.

Hull FC have struggled in Jake Connor's absence. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hodgson has made six changes to his squad in all, recalling Ligi Sao, Kane Evans, Jordan Johnstone and Connor Wynne after suspension.

Chris Satae and Josh Griffin are among the players to drop out after picking up ankle and quad injuries respectively against Wigan.

Castleford are without full-back Niall Evalds after he suffered a shoulder injury in the win over Warrington Wolves, while Cheyse Blair begins a two-match ban for a red card in the same game.

Hull 21-man squad: Connor, McIntosh, Gale, Sao, Houghton, Lane, Lovodua, Evans, Fash, Brown, Johnstone, Wynne, Vulikijapani, Hookem, Taylor, Barron, Litten, Laidlaw, Walker, Simm, Longstaff.