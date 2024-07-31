The 26-year-old, whose contract was due to expire in November, has joined the Super League hopefuls until the end of the season on a trial basis.

Cator was restricted to 60 appearances in his five seasons with the Black and Whites, largely due to back-to-back Achilles tendon ruptures.

A back issue has kept the former Hull KR and Leigh Leopards forward out since May, although he recently returned to training.

"Hull FC can confirm that Joe Cator has been released from the remainder of his contract and will depart the club with immediate effect," read a statement.

"The forward, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, has been released to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

"The 26-year-old has made 60 appearances for the club over the past four-and-a-half seasons.