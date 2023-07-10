Hull FC have given Josh Griffin the green light to join Wakefield Trinity after granting the back-rower a release from his contract.

The 33-year-old joined the Black and Whites from Salford Red Devils in 2017 and lifted the Challenge Cup in his debut season.

Griffin, who made almost 150 appearances for the club, scored seven tries in five games before receiving a seven-match ban for questioning the integrity of referee Chris Kendall during last month's Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens.

The suspension ended Griffin's chances of earning a new deal and he will now link up with relegation-threatened Wakefield, where he began his career in 2008.

"Hull FC have mutually agreed to release Josh Griffin from the remainder of his contract, enabling him to pursue opportunities elsewhere," read a club statement.

"The 33-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the season and this will not be renewed by the club.

"The back-row forward is currently serving a seven-match suspension following a red card in the Challenge Cup fixture against St Helens last month.

"We would like to thank Josh for his contribution to the club over the last seven seasons, which includes a Challenge Cup final victory in 2017.

Josh Griffin has left Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We wish Josh and his family well for the future."

Griffin started off at Wakefield after moving to the city from Oxford but made just one appearance before leaving for Huddersfield Giants.

He returned to Trinity for a second spell in 2011 and is now poised to link up with Mark Applegarth’s side for the remainder of this season and beyond.

Griffin will be free from suspension in time for Wakefield’s crunch clash with former club Castleford Tigers on August 20.

Josh Griffin, right, could be on his way to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

When asked about Griffin in the aftermath of last Friday’s crucial win over Wigan Warriors, Trinity head coach Applegarth said: "He's been talked about but is still under contract at Hull.

"I played with Josh and his brother, Darrell. He grew up in Wakefield and it's a club close to his heart.

"Before his ban, he was one of the in-form players in Super League. We've definitely got a bit of interest there.

"He's under contract at Hull and we'll respect that. We talk about players who we feel can benefit us but do it through the right channels.

